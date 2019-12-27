Priyanka attacks Yogi govt over death of child in UP due to 'malnutrition'

JUST IN
The year ahead will be dominated by the rising edifice of a Hindu Rashtra
Taking to Twitter, she posted a media report which claimed that a baby girl died in Uttar Pradesh due to malnutrition

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Priyanka Gandhi during the 'satyagraha' demanding protection for the Constitution in the view of CAA and NRC, at Mahatma Gandhi's samadhi Rajghat in New Delhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday attacked the Yogi Adityanath government over the death of a child reportedly due to malnutrition, alleging that under the BJP rule there was just "show off" development.

Taking to Twitter, she posted a media report which claimed that a baby girl died in Uttar Pradesh due to malnutrition.

"In the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, children are given bad food in mid-day meals. Children are facing biting cold, but no sweaters have been given to them," Priyanka Gandhi said in the tweet in Hindi.

"Children are dying due to malnutrition. There is a lot of talk of show off development under the BJP government, but the children are dying due to malnutrition. What kind of governance is this?" the Congress general secretary said.
First Published: Fri, December 27 2019. 22:45 IST

