Priyanka attacks Yogi govt over death of child in UP due to 'malnutrition'

Congress leader Vadra on Friday attacked the government over the death of a child reportedly due to malnutrition, alleging that under the rule there was just "show off" development.

Taking to Twitter, she posted a media report which claimed that a baby girl died in Uttar Pradesh due to malnutrition.

"In the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, children are given bad food in mid-day meals. Children are facing biting cold, but no sweaters have been given to them," said in the tweet in Hindi.

"Children are dying due to malnutrition. There is a lot of talk of show off development under the government, but the children are dying due to malnutrition. What kind of governance is this?" the Congress general secretary said.