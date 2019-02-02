Pro Volleyball League: Kochi Blue Spikers beat U Mumba Volley 4-1

Kochi Blue Spikers beat Volley 4-1 in the opening match of the inaugural edition of that started Saturday.

Led by Manu Joseph's 15 points (14 spikes and one block), Kochi registered a 15-11 15-13 15-8 15-10 5-15 score line to register their first win. For U Mumba, was the highest scorer with ten points (9 spikes and 1 block).

Kochi took the initiative in the first set. Kochi's star looked pepped with the massive crowd support getting points through spikes, blocks and serves in the first set.

At the first technical time out (TTO), Kochi led by 8-5 and continued to dominate both in defence and attack taking two consecutive points to go up by 10-5.

Volley tried to make a comeback but Kochi kept the pressure on and finished off the set by 15-11. For Kochi, Joseph was the highest scorer in first set scoring five points.

