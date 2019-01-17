N Korea yet to take concrete steps to dismantle nukes: Pence

US awaits concrete steps by to dismantle its nuclear weapons that threaten and other countries in the region, Vice has said.

Pence's statement comes during his address to the of mission conference on Wednesday and gains significance as the is preparing another summit between and the North Korean leader

The two leaders have recently exchanged letters.

Kim and Trump held a historic meeting in on June 12 last year where they issued a vague goal for the "complete denuclearisation" of the without describing when and how it would occur.

Pence said that the US awaits to dismantle its nuclear weapons.

"While the has started a promising dialogue with Kim, we still await concrete steps by to dismantle the nuclear weapons that threaten our people and our allies in the region," Pence said.

In his address, Pence also said that seeks to overturn the international order that the US has upheld for more than half a century.

"Unlike the and its many client states, no shared ideology or objective unites our competitors and adversaries except this one. They seek to overturn the international order that the US has upheld for more than half a century," he said.

"Truthfully, it is a pact surrounding what they perceive to be a common enemy, but the truth is the US will rise to that challenge, we will stand with our allies and we will advance our values and our principles in the world," Pence added.

Targeting Iran, Pence said that President Trump is standing up to the Iranian regime which is making the west Asian nation change its ways.

"And as we stand today, is now under unprecedented pressure to change its ways," he said.

"The message that the disastrous nuclear deal benefited the very mullahs who oppressed their people. And even as we've striven mightily to protect our most important interests, we've also fought hard. We've also fought hard not only to stand up to those who would challenge us but to advance American values on the world stage," Pence said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)