Procure vaccines from all available sources: Major oppn leaders write to PM

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus LIVE: Major Opposition parties write a joint letter to PM Modi
Coronavirus LIVE: Two-day vaccine dry run to begin in four states on Monday
Coronavirus LIVE: Aim to vaccinate 300 mn people in next few mnths, says PM
Coronavirus LIVE: Govt panel advises sustainable pricing model at hospitals
Coronavirus LIVE: Modi, Biden have a 'fruitful' talk on Covid-19 situation
-
Leaders of 12 opposition parties Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a free mass vaccination campaign against coronavirus, and suspending the central vista revamp project and utilise that money in fighting the pandemic.
In a joint letter to the prime minister, the opposition leaders, including some chief ministers, have also demanded providing foodgrains to the needy, and giving Rs 6,000 per month to the unemployed.
They leaders have also demanded a repeal of the three Central farm laws which, they said, will help protect lakhs of 'annadatas' from becoming the victims of pandemic.
"Procure vaccines centrally from all available sources- global and domestic," the leaders told PM Modi.
The signatories to the joint letter include Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister and JDS leader H D Deve Gowda and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.
Without going into all the acts of commission and omission by the Central govt that have brought the country to such a tragic pass, we are of the firm opinion that the following measures be undertaken on a war footing.
- Joint Letter by Major Opposition Parties to PM Modi pic.twitter.com/YJ283g4arV — Congress (@INCIndia) May 12, 2021
Other signatories include chief ministers Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena), Mamata Banerjee (TMC), MK Stalin (DMK), and Hemant Soren (JMM).
Former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah (NC) Akhilesh Yadav (SP), Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), D Raja (CPI) and Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M) are also part of the joint letter.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU