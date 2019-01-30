Production of horticulture crops seen at record 314.67 mn tonnes in 2018-19

India's horticulture production is estimated to rise by 1 per cent to record 314.67 million tonnes in 2018-19 on higher area, the government said Wednesday.

The agriculture ministry released the final estimates for 2017-18 and the first estimates for 2018-19 of area and production of horticulture crops. These estimates are based on the information received from different states and Union territories.

As per the final estimates of 2017-18, horticulture production stood at record 311.7 MT, which is 3.7 per cent higher than the previous year and 10 per cent higher than the past five years' average production.

Area under coverage rose to 25.87 million hectares from 25.43 million hectares.

Onion production in current year is likely to be around 23.62 million tonnes (MT) as against 23.26 MT in 2017-18, while potato output is estimated at 52.58 MT compared to 51.31 MT.

Tomato production is estimated to rise 2 per cent to 20.51 MT as against 19.76 MT in 2017-18.

The production of fruits is estimated at 97.35 MT, while that of vegetables at about 187.5 MT.

