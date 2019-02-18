Promoters sell 10% stake in Emami Ltd for Rs 1,600 cr

Kolkata-based Group Monday said its promoters have sold 10 per cent stake in the flagship firm Ltd for around Rs 1,600 crore.

The transaction was executed on stock exchanges on Monday and the purchasers included SBI Mutual Fund, PremjiInvest, Amundi, IDFC, and others, the group said in a statement.

The stake sale proceeds will be used to pare debt which was used in creation of assets like and solar power among others, it added.

"Pursuant to the stake sale, the holding in Ltd will stand at 62.44 per cent," the statement said.

The conclusion of the stake sale will ease liquidity position of the group and reduce the debt, said.

"We are committed to maintaining our significant majority stake in the company and do not anticipate any further dilution of stake in the foreseeable future," he added.

Emami Group said the promoters remained steadfast in working towards the best interests of all stakeholders of the group.

