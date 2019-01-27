Protestors build border wall to act out potential Brexit unrest

Protestors shut down a border road between and Northern on Saturday, erecting a concrete wall with mock-military checkpoints to illustrate the violent unrest a hard could bring to the fragile region.

Locals hauled towering concrete barriers into place and installed a customs hut defended by a watchtower manned by men dressed as armed British troops -- evoking haunting memories of the three decades of bloodshed known as "the Troubles".

"It's actually to remind some of our younger generation exactly the way things were 25 years ago," said John McNamee, an activist with group Border Communities against

"This is what it was about and we certainly don't want it back," he said -- dressed as a customs agent which were once a common sight at the border.

During the Troubles the area was militarised as republican and unionist paramilitaries and the vied for control.

More than 3,600 were killed before the Good Friday Agreement of 1998 ended the conflict and effectively dissolved the border between the British province of Northern and the Republic.

After a rally calling on Westminster to avoid the return of a hard border along the 310 mile (500 kilometer) boundary locals smashed down the mock wall using sledgehammers in a jubilant atmosphere.

They also took to the watchtowers as the British troops intervened in a dramatic act of "street theatre", designed to illustrate tensions which could return to the region following a hard-won peace.

"We're 60 days out from the reality of with or without a deal," said Border Communities Against Brexit organiser

"Without a deal there may be the imposition of a border. This is a visual representation of the potential of the worst case scenario," he said.

is currently in deadlock, unable to pass a withdrawal deal that would rule out the need for border checks.

If Britain quits the EU without an accord on 29 March, there are will be needed to enforce customs and regulations at the new edge of the trading bloc.

"It would be fairly tough on our daily life," explained protestor -- whose family is split between the two territories.

On Friday Irish told TV that border may "involve people in uniform" as well as "cameras, physical infrastructure, possibly a police presence, or an army presence to back it up.

