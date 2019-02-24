Pulwama attack: MP traders, farmers ban Pak imports, exports

Traders in in Madhya Pradesh have announced the stoppage of sale of edibles imported from in protest against the terror attack on February 14 which killed 40 CRPF troopers.

The state's farmers have also said that they would not export tomatoes to the neighbouring nation.

The Pakistani items that have been banned by traders here are 'sendha namak' (rock salt), 'kharak' (dry dates) and mangoes.

Ramesh Khandelwal, of said his organisation would not import kharak and sendha namak from

He informed that, prior to the attack, more than 300 quintals of kharak would reach Siyaganj Mandi from and would then be supplied ahead to Maharashtra, and

Khandelwal said many grocers had even cancelled orders for these items that were placed before the attack took place.

Jagdish Rawalia, Kisan Sena state secretary, told PTI, "Farmers have decided that they will not sell their tomato produce to traders who export it further to Pakistan. Even if it causes us losses, we will not send our produce to a country which is sponsoring terror attacks on our jawans."



Jhabua, Khargone, Shajapur and Dhar are major tomato-growing districts in the state and the produce from these places reaches Pakistan through mandis in and Mumbai, farmers said.

from Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Fruit Market, one of the state's biggest fruit trading market, said they would not sell mangoes that have come in from the neighbouring country.

Fruit Merchants Association Naresh Fundwani said, "In view of the terror attack, we have decided we will not sell Pakistani mangoes this time. Mangoes from Pakistan reach mandi through

