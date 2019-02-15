India summons Pak's top envoy, issues demarche asking it to take 'immediate, verifiable action'

on Friday summoned the High to issue a very strong demarche over the terror attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror group (JeM) in which at least 40 CRPF personnel were killed, and asked to take "immediate and verifiable action" against the terror group.

According to sources, Indian High to has also been called to for consultations in the wake of the horrific attack.

summoned HC to to his South Block office, and issued a very strong demarche over the killing of the CRPF soldiers, the sources said.

Pakistan must take "immediate and verifiable action" against the and that it must immediately stop any groups or individuals associated with operating from its territories, Gokhale told the

The also rejected the statement made by on Thursday.

Reacting to the attack, Pakistan had said it was "a matter of grave concern" and strongly rejected Indian media and government's allegations of its role in the strike "without" a probe.

has claimed responsibility for the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's district on Thursday that left at least 40 CRPF soldiers dead and many others critically wounded.

The summoning of the Pakistani comes after on Thursday slammed its neighbour over the attack and asked it to stop supporting terrorists and dismantle terror infrastructure operating from its soil.

India also strongly reiterated its appeal to all members of the international community to support the proposal to list terrorists, including Masood Azhar, as a designated terrorist under the 1267 of the UN Security Council, and to ban terrorist organisations operating from territories controlled by Pakistan.

India is firmly and resolutely committed to take all necessary measures to safeguard national security, the MEA said.

"We are equally resolved to fight against the menace of We demand that Pakistan stop supporting terrorists and terror groups operating from their territory, and dismantle the infrastructure operated by terrorist outfits to launch attacks in other countries," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)