Pune doctor accosted in Delhi, asked to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

A Pune-based doctor and Tuesday said he was confronted by a group of youth in New Delhi and asked to chant ' Ram'.

said the incident took place near Connaught Place on Sunday when he was out on a morning walk.

Gadre was staying at the YMCA near and was to go to Bijnor to attend an event organised by the Indian Medical Association the same day.

"I was taking a morning walk at around 6 am near YCMA and suddenly a group of youth confronted me and asked me to chant ' Ram'. As I was taken aback, I just said it. However, they insisted that I chant it loudly and asked me 'uncle are you not Hindu'," Gadre said.

Gadre said he found the incident 'a little funny' and did not report it to police.

The youth did not hurt him and that is why he did not register any police complaint, Gadre said.

He said he later told a friend about what happened.

Gadre has co-authored a book about malpractices in the medical field and solutions to improve communication between doctors and patients.

