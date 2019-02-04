Punjab govt to release compensation for crop damage

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

The Punjab government will soon release compensation to farmers whose crop got damaged because of hailstorm, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria said Monday.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had issued orders to all the deputy commissioners to conduct fresh 'Girdawri' (loss assessment) of the affected area, Sarkaria said in a statement issued here.

He further said reports regarding crop damage were being received and all compensation to farmers would be released immediately after the receipt of full report.

Sarkaria reiterated that the Punjab government was committed to ensure welfare of farmers and added that during May 2018, it had fully compensated muskmelon growers of 5,254 acres when their crops were hit by hailstorm.

