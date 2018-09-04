Punjab to train youths for jobs of constables in CPOs

The has decided to provide free training to the youths to help them clear the tests for recruitment of 55,000 constables in various central security forces.

"The has decided to go in for providing free training to the youths of the state for recruitment to the 55,000 vacancies for



constables in various central security forces," an said Tuesday.

The Union government's is slated to fill 54,953 vacancies in different paramilitary forces such as BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, NIA, SSF and Assam Rifles, he said, adding the aspirants can apply online till September 17 for those vacancies.

Employment Generation said the training centres have been set up at 25 places to prepare youths for both the written as well as the physical fitness examination.

The centres have been established amongst other places at Amritsar, Patiala, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Tarntaran, Batala, Ferozepur, Moga, Faridkot, Fazilka, Bathinda and Sri Muktsar Sahib.

Tewari said that the interested youth should report on September 5 and 6 for physical examination to join these centres.

He also said male and female candidates belonging to who are interested in applying for the recruitment tests, will be given training during September on how to clear the physical fitness examination.

