Pups killing: 2 nursing students suspended for 60 days

The government Friday suspended for 60 days the two students who were accused of killing 16 puppies in the compound of a state-run hospital, virtually ending their dreams to become nurses.

"The two students have been suspended for 60 days on grounds of moral ethics and grave indiscipline," a senior of the department told

During the period of 60 days, there would be several inquires to be held against the two students - and Soma Burman, he said.

The two students of and Hospital here were arrested on January 15. They were released on bail after which they attended their classes.

Asked whether the two would be able to resume normal classes after serving the suspension, the said, "It's quite unlikely because there will be other inquires during this period which will have different outcomes."



had called up senior officials of the and Hospital last week and asked them to immediately suspend the two students.

The students could not be reached for their reaction.

Carcasses of 16 puppies were found in plastic bags in front of a hostel at the hospital in the Sealdah area on January 13. Preliminary reports had said the puppies were beaten to death, triggering an outrage among animal lovers.

The police identified some students and security guards on the basis of CCTV footage and interrogated them for hours. Of them, two students admitted to their involvement in the crime and they were arrested.

