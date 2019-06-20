Putin says MH17 probe shows 'no proof' of Russia's guilt

Russian said on Thursday the international community had failed to provide any evidence that was behind the downing of flight MH17 in which 298 people died.

"What we've seen as evidence of Russia's guilt absolutely does not suit us. We believe that there is no proof there," Putin told reporters.

On Wednesday, international investigators charged three Russians and a Ukrainian over the downing of the plane in eastern in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)