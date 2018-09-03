Brave Combat Federation rope in Mercury Sports Entertainment as partner, promoter

In a bid to promote MMA in country, Brave Combat Federation, largest organisation, announced Mercury Entertainment as its official partner and promoter in the country, it was announced on Monday.

The association is worth $5,00,000 deal that promises to establish itself as a prime international MMA property in India, according to a statement.

Commencing in December, the multi-city -- Brave CF -- will be held across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, and

Besides providing a platform to the Indian mixed martial artists to compete and hone their talent, the partnership will further expand to verticals such as the first of its kind Reality TV show, Gyms,

--IANS

gau/sed

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)