Women among 4 held for duping people on pretext of proving jobs abroad

Four persons, including two women, were arrested from Punjab's district for allegedly around 200 people of a total of over Rs 60 lakh on the pretext of providing jobs abroad, police said Saturday.

The accused -- identified as (22), (28) and Akansha (22), residents of and Palak Sachdeva (22), a resident of Uttam Nagar -- were arrested on Wednesday, they said.

Total 148 passports, one car, 13 and 35 SIM cards were recovered from possession of the accused, police said.

"On May 19, Vijay, a resident of Sikar in Rajasthan, lodged a case at where he alleged that he contacted Black Stone Immigration Services for job on May 17 after seeing an online advertisement," Monika Bhardwaj, of Police (West), said.

The complaint said he came to the company's office at Janakpuri on April 24.

There he met one Akanksha who took Rs 14,160 in advance on the pretext of providing him a job in

She claimed that the hiring process was initiated and charged Rs 6,000 more to conduct Vijay's medical checkup.

After completing all formalities, the accused demanded Rs 1 lakh from Vijay, who paid them Rs 20,000 in cash and transferred Rs 80,000 to their bank account, a said.

The complainant was asked to wait for one month till he got his visa and air ticket, police said.

During investigation, police analysed the call details records of the suspected phone numbers but it surfaced that the numbers were used only for tele-calling and no other clue was available, Bhardwaj said.

However, police were tipped off about the presence of the accused in

Raids were conducted in several areas of and the accused were arrested on Wednesday, police said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they used to lure people on the pretext of ensuring foreign work visa and job abroad. After collecting money and passports from many people, they absconded, the DCP said.

The accused admitted to have duped around 200 people of Rs 60 to 70 lakh. Those duped were from and states many other states including and Kerala, the DCP added.

Ishpreet Singh, who has a in Mechanical Engineering from College, and one Kaka are the mastermind of the gang. Singh came to in 2016 and started working as a Later, he opened his own office and started people, police said.

Efforts are on to trace other people who were targeted by the gang, police said, adding they are conducting raids to nab absconding accused Kaka.

