Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Wayanad for Lok Sabha elections 2019

Braving the scorching heat, thousands of party workers including women and youth gathered waving party flags and raising slogans

Press Trust of India  |  Kalpetta (Kerala) 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi holds a roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination from Wayanad in Kerala
AICC president Rahul Gandhi Thursday filed nomination from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi and senior Congress leaders including K C Venugopal and Mukul Wasnik, submitted the papers before the district Collector A R Ajayakumar at the district headquarters in Kalpetta.

Heavy security was in place in and around the Collectorate ahead of the high profile visit of the Congress chief.

Earlier, Gandhi, Priyanka and other leaders, reached by a special helicopter that landed in a nearby school ground.

Braving the scorching heat, thousands of party workers including women and youth gathered waving party flags and raising slogans.

Gandhi would also lead a roadshow after completing the nomination procedures.
First Published: Thu, April 04 2019. 12:00 IST

