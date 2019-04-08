Rahul Gandhi to file nomination for Amethi Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday

will file his nomination papers for the seat in on Wednesday, a said on Monday.

will be accompanied by his mother and chairperson, Sonia Gandhi, and sister and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, according to a letter by the to the district

The will also hold a roadshow in Gauriganj town, the administrative headquarters of Amethi, said Anil Singh, the party's

The Congress president, who has been representing the constituency for the past 15 years, will face Smriti Irani of the the In 2014, had defeated Irani by over one lakh votes.

goes to polls in the fifth phase of the on May 6.