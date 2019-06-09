Rain brings little respite from scorching conditions in Himachal

Scorching conditions prevailed in on Sunday, despite rain in isolated parts on Saturday evening, the said.

Kalpa received 4 mm rain, followed by Dalhousie at 3 mm, Kufri at 1 mm and Bhuntar at 0.6 mm, said.

Saturday evening's rain was followed by a 1 to 2-degree Celsius increase in the maximum temperatures across the state on Sunday, he added.

Una continued to be the hottest place with maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperature was recorded in tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong at 4.6 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Bilaspur was 40.9 degree Celsius, followed by 40.4 degrees in Hamirpur, 39.9 degrees in Kangra and Sundernagar each, 38.9 degrees in Mandi, 37.6 degrees in Chamba, 37.2 degrees in Bhuntar, 37.1 degrees in Nahan and 33.2 degrees in Dharamshala.

Capital Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 29.2 degree Celsius. The highest temperatures at Manali, Dalhousie, tribal district Kinnaur's Kalpa, Kufri and Keylong were 28.6 degrees Celsius, 24.6 degree, 22.7 degree, 21.5 degree and 21.3 degree respectively.

The state may get some relief from the scorching heat next week as has predicted rain on June 11 and 12.

The Met centre has issued yellow warning of thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds for plains, low and mid hills of the state on Tuesday and Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)