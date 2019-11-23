Raj assembly to hold 2-day session to commemorate 70 yrs of Constitution

The Rajasthan assembly will convene a two-day special session to mark 70 years of the adoption of the Constitution.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has convened the session from November 28, said officials, adding it will end on November 29.

A two-day session has been convened so that we can discuss the thoughts of Bhimrao Ambedkar and the Constitution. A good debate is likely in the assembly, chief minister Ashok Gehlot told reporters.

The special session has been slated on an advisory by the Centre to mark 70 years of the adoption of the Constitution, they said.

Though the Constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949, the special session in the state has been delayed by two days owing to some reasons, they added, without explaining the reason.

November 26 was declared Constitution day by a notification by the Centre on November 19, 2015.

The Constitution itself had come to force from January 26, 1959 in commemoration of the pledge of "Purna Swaraj" taken by the Congress in its Lahore session on January 26, 1930.

During the two-day session on November 28-29, the legislators will discuss various aspects of the Constitution along with the views and thoughts of the chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee chairman Bhimrao Ambedkar.

