Rajnath reviews J-K situation; NSA, Home Secy attend the meeting

Tuesday reviewed the security situation in the country, particularly in and Kashmir, where 40 CRPF Jawans were killed in an audacious terror attack last week, officials said.

Five security personnel, including a major, were martyred in the state on Monday in an encounter in which three (JeM) terrorists, including two top commanders believed to be behind the February14 terror attack, were also eliminated.

During the meeting, the was briefed about the prevailing security situation in and Kashmir, including along the Indo-Pak border, a home ministry said.

too participated in the meeting which was attended by Rajiv Gauba, besides others.

The meeting also took stock of the steps being taken to hunt down the terrorists operating in and and how to check attempts of infiltrations from across the border.

The directed the officials to ensure that all possible steps should be taken against the terrorists currently operating in valley and protection of innocent Kashmiris living in different parts of the country, the said.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in when a JeM suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in district.

The bus was part of a convoy of 78 vehicles carrying CRPF personnel from Jammu to

Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, of Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, said on Tuesday that anyone who picks up the gun will be eliminated.

He also requested mothers of Kashmiri militants to persuade their sons to surrender.

