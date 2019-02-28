HC asks UP govt to frame rules to curb campus vandalism

Expressing concern over vandalism and anarchy often witnessed in higher institutions, the bench of the High Court on Thursday directed the government to frame necessary rules within six months to maintain conducive atmosphere at campuses.

The high court directed the to consider the suggestions made by the University last October in this regard to curb menace of ill elements at universities, colleges and other institutions.

The court said the suggestions would be acted upon till the laws were framed by the by way of legislative enactment or ordinance.

A bench of Justice and Justice passed the above direction on a PIL, which the court had itself registered taking suo-motu cognizance of the vandalism that had happened at University on July 4 last year.

Disposing the petition on Thursday, the court said the government allocates huge funds for higher institutes and universities, but it is a sorry state of affairs that such institutions fail to attract good and meritorious students.

In his report to the court, S P Singh had suggested that demonstration in university campus should be allowed subject to permission by the V-C or the district administration.

Singh suggested that security audit should be conducted in collaboration with the local police. He also suggested that the proctor should be given more powers to control hooliganism in the campus and he may be given power of an in this regard.

