Ram Gopal Varma arrives in Vijayawada to promote his next

A month after he was prevented from entering to promote his upcoming film 'Lakshmi's NTR,' noted film-maker Sunday arrived in the city and said the "truth coming out is inevitable."



"... The movie is set to release on May 31. The incidents in the movie are 25-years-old, but the characters are still in politics and among people. Truth can be suppressed, but its coming out is inevitable," told reporters here.

"The movie talks about a person who is seeking votes using NTR's photos and what he did to him. The person has been punished even before the release of the film," he said in an apparent reference to Naidu's facing a rout in the assembly as well as Lok Sabha polls in

'Lakshmi's NTR' is a portrayal of the events that led to TDP founder and former N T Rama Rao's 'dethroning' in an intra-party coup in August 1995 by his Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who later become Chief Minister of the state.

Earlier, announcing his arrival in the city, tweeted, "... Am landing in Vijaywada at 1 pm on spice jet from .. I hope @ysjagan police will treat us with better respect than the @ncbn Police."



On April 28, Varma was detained by the city police and sent back to without assigning any reason.

