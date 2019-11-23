Rashid tied second in weather-hit Sabah Masters

Indian golfer Rashid Khan was three-under through 10 holes when play at the Sabah Masters was halted due to inclement weather here on Saturday.

Rashid is now eight-under for the tournament, and the third round will resume on Sunday morning.

Rashid is one of the nine players tied second and three shots behind young Thai Phachara Khongwatmai.

Phachara fired three birdies against a bogey in his opening eight holes to extend his lead to three before the penultimate round was halted.

All 69 players who made the halfway cut have yet to complete the third round.

The weather on Sunday, however, will determine if there will be a Monday finish for the first edition of the Sabah Masters.

A decision will be made for the tournament to spill into Monday if the final group, featuring Phachara, Dongha Lee and Sungho Lee, can manage to complete 13 holes of the final round on Sunday.

Should the final group fail to get in 13 holes on Sunday, the fourth round will be cancelled and the tournament results will be based on the 54-hole scores.

As nine of the 67 players who made the cut were able to complete their third round, Udayan Mane, one-under through nine, was tied 10th alongside last week's winner, Joohyung Kim.

Aman Raj moved up with two-under through 11 and was tied 12th at six-under, while Karandeep Kochhar was three-under through 16 and was five-under at tied 19.

Aadil Bedi was one-under through 15 and three-under to be tied 27. Khalin Joshi, one-under through 12 was tied 40th and Jyoti Randhawa, par through eight, was tied 51st.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)