RBI allows Bank of China to offer regular banking services in India

The (RBI) on Thursday allowed Bank of China to offer regular banking services in the country.

All commercial banks, like SBI, HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank and ICICI Bank, are in the Second Schedule. falling under this schedule have to adhere to the norms of the

"We advise that the 'Bank of China Limited' has been included in the Second Schedule to the Act, 1934...," the central bank said.

In another notification, the said 'Jana Small Bank Limited' too has been included in the Second Schedule.

Further, the name of 'The Royal Bank of Scotland plc' has been changed to 'NatWest Markets Plc' in the Second Schedule.

Meanwhile, 'National Australia Bank' has ceased to be a banking company within the meaning of the Banking Regulation Act, the said and added that it has been excluded from the Second Schedule.