Recycling centres key for plan approval for industries,

-
ALSO READ
Dabur India to collect, recycle over 3 lakh kg plastic waste
TN Govt responsible for water crisis in Chennai: DMK MP Elangovan
Seven killed as car hits truck near Vellore in Tamil Nadu
If water ferried to Chennai from Jolarpettai it will lead to massive protest in district: DMK MLA
Comprehensive restructuring programme of public transport
-
As Tamil Nadu grapples with one of its worst water crises, the state government Thursday said recycling systems in industries and large multi-storeyed buildings was key for plan approval.
Chennai, besides many other parts of the state, is facing an acute water crisis, said to be one of the worst.
Chief Minister K Palaniswami had on Thursday said while only bountiful rains can lead to good storage in lakes, besides rejuvenating groundwater, the focus was also on recycling of used water.
The government was especially focussed on the recycling of used water in large industries, he said.
"Whether new industries or big multi-storeyed buildings--(plan)approval will be granted only if they have recycling centres. This will result in saving of water by 50 percent," he told reporters after laying the foundation stone for a seawater desalination plant at Nemmeli in this district.
To a query, he said the scheme of bringing drinking water to Chennai from Jolarpettai in neighbouring Vellore district, will be implemented in another two weeks.
When asked about Karnataka's proposal to construct a reservoir across Cauvery at Mekedatu, Palaniswami reiterated the state's opposition to that.
Tamil Nadu has already moved the Supreme Court on this matter, he said, assuring the state would only accept projects that are beneficial to it.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU