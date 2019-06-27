Recycling centres key for plan approval for industries,

As grapples with one of its worst water crises, the Thursday said systems in industries and large multi-storeyed buildings was key for plan approval.

Chennai, besides many other parts of the state, is facing an acute water crisis, said to be one of the worst.

K Palaniswami had on Thursday said while only bountiful rains can lead to good storage in lakes, besides rejuvenating groundwater, the focus was also on of used water.

The government was especially focussed on the of used water in large industries, he said.

"Whether new industries or big multi-storeyed buildings--(plan)approval will be granted only if they have recycling centres. This will result in saving of water by 50 percent," he told reporters after laying the foundation stone for a seawater desalination plant at Nemmeli in this district.

To a query, he said the scheme of bringing drinking water to Chennai from Jolarpettai in neighbouring district, will be implemented in another two weeks.

When asked about Karnataka's proposal to construct a reservoir across Cauvery at Mekedatu, Palaniswami reiterated the state's opposition to that.

has already moved the on this matter, he said, assuring the state would only accept projects that are beneficial to it.

