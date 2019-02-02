PoK displaced persons stage protest in Jammu

A group of Pakistan-occupied (PoK) displaced persons Saturday staged a protest here, demanding their proper rehabilitation.

The protesters assembled under the banner of at Bakshi Nagar, and staged the protest on the eve of Prime Minister's Narendra Modi visit to the state.

In November 2015, the Centre had announced a package of Rs 2,000 crore as "one-time settlement" for 36,454 PoK displaced families living in the state.

"We are holding this protest on the eve of the prime minister's visit to invite his attention towards the community, which is facing stepmotherly treatment over the past seven decades," Rajiv Chuni, who was leading the protest, told reporters.

He said the protesters had chained themselves to convey a message that even after 70 years of Independence, the community was still kept as "slaves by not addressing their genuine grievances and demands".

