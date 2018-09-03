Refined soya oil futures edge up 0.30 pc on tight supply

Refined prices advanced by 0.30 per cent to Rs 742 per 10 kg in futures trade today as speculators built up their positions, triggered by tight stocks on fall in arrivals from producing belts.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined for October rose by Rs 2.25, or 0.30 per cent, to Rs 742 per 10 kg with an open interest of 24,590 lots.

Similarly, the for delivery in September was trading higher by Rs 2.15, or 0.29 per cent to Rs 737.90 per 10 kg in 36,140 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions created by traders, driven by paucity of stocks on restricted supplies from producing belts mainly attributed the rise in refined prices at futures trade.

