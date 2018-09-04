Reliance Home Fin in exclusive talks with an overseas investor for equity investment

Reliance Home (RHFL), a subsidiary of Reliance Capital, has entered into exclusive discussions with an overseas institutional for a potential equity into the company.

Reliance Home said the discussions are subject to confirmatory due diligence, definitive documentation, and necessary approvals.

"Reliance Home has entered into exclusive discussions with an overseas institutional for a potential equity .. in RHFL, along with an appropriate governance framework," the company said in a BSE filing.

There can be no certainty at this stage that these discussions will result in any transaction. Further announcements will be made as appropriate, in due course, it added.

Earlier this fiscal, had said it is targeting to achieve an assets under management (AUM) of Rs 50,000 crore by 2021 and is focusing on affordable housing for future growth.

For the year ended March 31, 2018, the company made disbursements of Rs 8,695 crore, a year-on-year increase of 19 per cent. Its total income increased by 46 per cent at Rs 1,671 crore and profit before tax by 97 per cent at Rs 272 crore.

Stock of the company were trading 3.80 per cent higher at Rs 67 apiece on BSE.

