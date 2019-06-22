Remains of british-era bridge reappear in Dhanushkodi after 50

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Rameswaram(TN) 

Remains of a road bridge at the coastal town of Dhanushkodi here, which got buried under sand after a devastating cyclone struck more than five decades ago, reappeared Saturday due to erosion caused by rough sea.

The sides of the bridge, 20 feet wide and and 60 feet long, were intact though they were wet, officials said.

The part of the bridge close to the shore remained covered under sand dunes for more than 50 years.

The bridge resurfaced after strong winds and high tide caused erosion of the sand in the past few days.

Dhanushkodi, a holy destination for pilgrims and tourists at the south-eastern tip of Rameswaram island in Tamil Nadu, was a commercial centre since 1914, as the British operated goods ferry from this town to Thalaimannar in Sri Lanka.

The entire Dhanushkodi was swept by tidal waves in 1964, after which both road and rail link to the town got disconnected, and it came to be known as a 'ghost town.'

Velmurugan, a touist guide in Ramesaram, urged the government to take steps the preserve the remains of the bridge.

First Published: Sat, June 22 2019. 17:25 IST

