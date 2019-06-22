Remains of british-era bridge reappear in Dhanushkodi after 50

-
ALSO READ
2 men in boat arrive near Dhanushkodi from Lanka; held
Tamil Nadu: Indian Coast Guard apprehends four Indian fishermen near Dhanushkodi
Man falls off train at Pamban bridge in Rameswaram, rescued
Sri Lankan Court extends remand of 8 Indian fishermen till April 7
Govt approves Rameshwaram-Dhanshkodi railway route
-
Remains of a road bridge at the coastal town of Dhanushkodi here, which got buried under sand after a devastating cyclone struck more than five decades ago, reappeared Saturday due to erosion caused by rough sea.
The sides of the bridge, 20 feet wide and and 60 feet long, were intact though they were wet, officials said.
The part of the bridge close to the shore remained covered under sand dunes for more than 50 years.
The bridge resurfaced after strong winds and high tide caused erosion of the sand in the past few days.
Dhanushkodi, a holy destination for pilgrims and tourists at the south-eastern tip of Rameswaram island in Tamil Nadu, was a commercial centre since 1914, as the British operated goods ferry from this town to Thalaimannar in Sri Lanka.
The entire Dhanushkodi was swept by tidal waves in 1964, after which both road and rail link to the town got disconnected, and it came to be known as a 'ghost town.'
Velmurugan, a touist guide in Ramesaram, urged the government to take steps the preserve the remains of the bridge.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU