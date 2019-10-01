Renault unveils updated Kwid in India, price starts at Rs 283,000

French automaker Renault on Tuesday launched an updated version of its entry level car Kwid in India, priced between Rs 2.83 lakh and Rs 4.84 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The model comes with both 0.8L and 1.0L powertrains with manual and automated transmission options.

The 0.8L variants are priced between Rs 2.83 lakh and Rs 4.13 lakh while the 1.0L rims are tagged between Rs 4.33 lakh and Rs 4.84 lakh.

"With innovation in its DNA, the SUV-inspired has been a true game-changer and volume driver for Renault India. The all-new Kwid's next-gen technology combined with its sleek style and innovative design will ensure that it continues to be a major disruptor in India's entry-car segment," Renault India Operations Country CEO & MD Venkatram Mamillapalle said in a statement.

The model is compliant with all the current safety requirements for the Indian market, the company said.

The vehicle comes with driver side airbag with an option of passenger side airbag, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), driver and co-driver seat belt reminder, over speed alert as a standard fitment across all variants.

Besides, the company has added new features in the car like the rear parking sensors, rear-view camera with guidelines and speed sensing auto-door lock.