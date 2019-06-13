Renowned Indian-origin writer Ahmed Essop dies

and former educationist of Indian origin has died in South Africa, a close family friend said. He was 88.

"The literary giant left us after being admitted to hospital a few days earlier," said

Essop was buried Tuesday in his hometown of Lenasia, the mainly-Indian township south of

Born in in 1931, Essop emigrated to as a child.

He acquired several degrees and taught at a number of high schools and as a at a training institution, where he was loved for his approach to popularising English literature, especially Shakespeare.

Most of his 13 published works focused on the role of the Indian community in South African society, often highlighting the challenges the community faced under the draconian apartheid-era minority white government.

This led to him being barred from teaching.

One of Essop's early books, The Hajji and Other Stories' won the coveted Prize from the English Academy of in 1979. It was later turned into a film.

In 2018, Essop received at the annual Literary Awards.

"In his hands, words behaved as if he were a magical craftsman," fellow Indian-origin wordsmith said in a tribute to Essop.

"We honour you, Ahmed Essop, as a man of letters and literature, and as a Master of the English language in South Africa," Garda added.

