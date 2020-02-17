RFL case: Delhi court dismisses bail plea of ex-Fortis promoter Malvinder

A Delhi court Monday dismissed the bail plea of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh, arrested for alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur rejected the bail application on the ground that Malvinder was required to be kept in judicial custody for proper investigation in the case.

Malvinder (46); his brother Shivinder, also a former Fortis Healthcare promoter; former CMD of Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL) Sunil Godhwani (58); former CEO of REL Kavi Arora (48) and former CFO of RFL Anil Saxena were arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police for allegedly diverting RFL's money and investing in other

The EOW registered an FIR in March last year after it received a complaint from RFL's Manpreet Suri against Shivinder, Godhwani and others, alleging that loans were taken by them while managing the firm but the money was invested in other

"They put RFL in a poor financial condition by disbursing loans to with no financial standing and controlled by them. The companies to which the loans were disbursed willfully defaulted in repayments and caused a loss to RFL to the tune of Rs 2,397 crore," the police had alleged.