Rift in BJP-IPFT alliance in Tripura

The rift in the ruling alliance in came to the fore Monday as the (IPFT) alleged that workers were attacking its supporters after the Lok Sabha election, a charge denied by the saffron party.

" workers are continuously attacking our supporters. We are scared as we are being regularly harassed by our partner. It is unfortunate that we are being subjected to threats and assaults despite being an ally in the government. This should be stopped forthwith," said at a press conference here.

He said will have to think of "alternative ways" if the attack continues.

"In the party's 30 organisational divisions across the state, our party supporters were attacked in all these divisions and fake cases were lodged against our workers. Over 100 party workers were injured in a series of assaults since the Lok Sabha election results were announced on May 23," Debbarma said.

The forged an alliance with before the 2018 Assembly elections in the state and together secured 44 seats in the 60-member House.

The saffron party, on the other hand, alleged that a group of supporters of IPFT attacked the house of Rebati Tripura, from East tribal reserve seat at Gandacherra in district, about 115 km from here.

The IPFT alleged that its divisional leader Premsadhan Tripura was attacked in the same area on that day.

Police said the BJP had lodged an FIR with Gandacherra police station over the alleged attack on the MP's residence.

BJP denied the allegations of the IPFT.

"We do not believe in the of violence. But, everyone knows who attacked the house of at Gandacherra. In fact, they are trying to give us a veiled threat of severing ties," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)