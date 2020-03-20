Rupee drops by 8 paise to fresh life-time low of 75.20 vs US Dollar

Rupee dropped 8 paise on Friday, after day's gain and settled at a fresh life-time low of 75.20 against the The global is grappling with economic uncertainties due to fast-spreading pandemic across the world, and India.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic currency opened higher at 74.82 and gained more strength as the day progressed. It went on to hit a high of 74.72 before succumbing to weakening sentiments due to the virus scare.

"The progression of fast-spreading pandemic has created havoc ... This uncertainty and hysteria have grappled the forex market, depreciating all emerging market currencies and taking rupee to record low of 75.30 zone," Rahul Gupta, Head of Research - Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services, said.

Meanwhile, all central banks including RBI are trying to reduce the risk and address the liquidity crunch. However, the increasing number of cases in India will keep the rupee on an edge.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.79 per cent to 101.95, helping the rupee trade higher.

On the equity front, The BSE Sensex ended 1,627.73 points or 5.75 per cent higher at 29,915.96. Similarly, the NSE Nifty zoomed 482 points, or 5.83 per cent, to close at 8,745.45.

Investors continued to assess the impact of Covid-19 on the economy, impacting the trading sentiment on bourses. Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry, the novel coronavirus cases in India rose over 200 on Friday.