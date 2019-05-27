Rupee rises 19 paise to 69.34 vs USD in early trade

The appreciated by 19 paise to 69.34 against the US in opening trade Monday, driven by weakening of the greenback and positive opening in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic unit opened at 69.40 against the dollar, then gained momentum and touched 69.34, up 19 paise over its previous close.

The had settled at 69.53 against the US Friday.

The local unit, however, pared some gains and was quoted at 69.43 against the American at 0947 hrs.

Forex dealers said, selling of the American by exporters, positive opening in domestic equities and foreign fund inflows supported the

On the other hand, rising crude prices restricted the rupee upmove.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 2,026.33 crore Friday, as per the provisional data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.03 per cent to USD 68.71 per barrel.

Meanwhile, domestic bourses opened on a bullish note Monday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 183.34 points up at 39,618.06 and Nifty up 35.05 points at 11,879.15.

