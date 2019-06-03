Rupee rises 31 paise to 69.39 vs USD in early trade

The appreciated by 31 paise to 69.39 against the US in opening trade Monday, driven by easing crude prices and higher opening in domestic equities.

Forex dealers said, the local gained strength ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy meet. The (MPC), which decides on key interest rates, will hold a meeting on June 3, 4 and 6.

The opened strong at 69.48 at the interbank forex market then gained further ground and touched 69.39 amid a positive opening in domestic equities, displaying gains of 31 paise over its last close.

The Friday had settled at 69.70 to the US

Meanwhile, the 10-year government bond yield was at 6.95 per cent on Monday, against previous close of 7.03 percent on Friday.

Forex traders said foreign fund inflows also supported the domestic

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 676.15 crore on a net basis Friday, provisional exchange data showed.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, eased 1.13 per cent to USD 61.29 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading higher by 187.60 points, or 0.47 per cent to quote at 39,901.80 while the NSE Nifty was trading at 11,963.10, higher by 40.30 points, or 0.34 per cent.

