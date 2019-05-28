Russian national arrested for assaulting linesman in Goa

Police Tuesday arrested a Russian national for allegedly assaulting a linesman working with the department in

The accused, Aleksei Zainulin, pushed Pradeep Gawandi, working as a linesman with the department, while he was discharging his duty at Keri village in Pernem taluka near here Monday, the police said.

The victim registered a police complaint following which Zainulin was arrested, they said.

The complainant said the accused, without any provocation, assaulted him following which he fell on the ground and suffered grievous injuries, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)