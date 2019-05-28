Russian national arrested for assaulting linesman in Goa

-
ALSO READ
No tariff hike in Goa for 2019-20, says Electricity department
Goa govt to spend Rs 1,000 cr to upgrade power network
Goa Minister's move to appoint government critic as OSD stokes row
MP: People receive electricity bills despite no metered connections
DoT writes to states not to disconnect power to BSNL installations
-
Police Tuesday arrested a Russian national for allegedly assaulting a linesman working with the state electricity department in Goa.
The accused, Aleksei Zainulin, pushed Pradeep Gawandi, working as a linesman with the electricity department, while he was discharging his duty at Keri village in Pernem taluka near here Monday, the police said.
The victim registered a police complaint following which Zainulin was arrested, they said.
The complainant said the accused, without any provocation, assaulted him following which he fell on the ground and suffered grievous injuries, the police added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU