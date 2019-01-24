Killing terrorists not a solution, rehabilitate them: JK Governor

Governor on Thursday said that killing terrorists is not a solution.

"I feel bad if there is loss of even one life, even if that is of a terrorist. I feel sad about the fact that they could not be brought back to the mainstream. Terrorism is not in the gun but in the head," said.

He further said that all the terrorists should come back to the mainstream and a good rehabilitation offer will be made for their settlement.

Lauding the police for their efforts, he said that several terrorists have been neutralised by the police and armed forces but that is the achievement of the security forces.

Baramulla, located in the north of on Wednesday became the first district in the state to have eliminated all surviving terrorists, according to police.

In 2018, the security forces gunned down as many as 200 terrorists in the state.

