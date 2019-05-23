BJP & Congress share one assembly seat each in by-polls

The lost the Chincholi seat to BJP,but retained Kundgol in the assembly by-election, whose results were announced Thursday, officials said.

The elections had taken place on May 19 in which the fight was mainly between the BJP and Congress, ruling alliance of JDS.

candidate Kusumavathi Shivalli, widow of the sitting MLA C S Shivalli whose death caused the bypoll, won from Kundgol.

She defeated her nearest BJP rival by a margin of 1,601 votes.

In Chincholi, BJP candidate defeated the candidate by 8,030 votes.

The Chincholi seat was previously with the Congress.

However, the sitting Congress MLA Umesh Jadhav rebelled against the party over cabinet expansion and later resigned from the party only to join BJP and contest the Lok Sabha election against Congress stalwart from Gulbarga and defeated him by 95,452 votes.

Jadhav succeeded in persuading the BJP brass to grant a ticket to his son Avinash, who too won the election along with his father.

With today's victory, BJP has increased its strength to 105 in the 224-member assembly and the Congress to 78, down by one with the loss of Chincholi.

