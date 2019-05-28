SAIF Partners invests $1.5 mn in Airblack

Tuesday said it has invested 1.5 million (about Rs 10.45 crore) in

"The seed round will be utilised for launching their consumer product, ramping up their traveller community and hiring of core team," a statement said.

Started in February this year by Pulkit Pujara and Videt Jaiswal, the city-based company leverages WhatsApp and ecosystem to connect people with verified network of power travellers and travel influencers.

The platform has already helped more than 1,000 travellers with their travel plans, it added.

SAIF Partners, which manages over USD 4 billion in assets across and China, has earlier backed Paytm, MakeMyTrip, Meesho, ShareChat, Swiggy and Urbanclap at an early-stage. SAIF has also invested in other such as and

"Over USD 600 billion is spent on international travel in Asia, and we see India's international at an inflection point already...We were impressed by the (Airblack) team's unique insights and community-driven approach to cater to this traveller," Principal said.

The company saw a strong social need for people to talk with other travellers before taking purchase decisions, Videt Jaiswal, at said.

"We are focused on creating a strong trust layer in this category," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)