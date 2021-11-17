Fintech startup SalaryBox raises $4 mn funding from Y-Combinator, others

-
ALSO READ
Trifecta Capital announces first close of late-stage venture capital fund
Y Combinator-backed Cashfree eyes global markets, fintech acquisition
3 dead, 4 injured in blast at Bengaluru firecracker godown
2am VC plans to invest $10 mn in over 50 Indian startups by 2022-end
Cactus Venture Partners plans to invest $100 mn in start-ups over 3 years
-
Fintech startup SalaryBox on Wednesday said it has raised USD 4 million (about Rs 29.7 crore) in funding from Y-Combinator, Jerry Yang's AME Cloud Ventures, Soma Capital, 2AM Ventures and others.
Other key investors in the seed funding round included US-based angel and seed investors Gokul Rajaram (Doordash executive), Sriram Krishnan (former Tinder and Spotify executive), and Anand Chandrasekaran (ex-Facebook executive), a statement said.
The company will utilise the funds to grow its team, invest in building new products and features, and further expand its user base, it added.
Founded in May 2020, by Nikhil Goel and Peeyush Goyal, SalaryBox is a mobile app-based employee management solution that simplifies the staff attendance and payroll processes for small businesses.
SalaryBox has grown to manage payroll for over one million employees on its app. It aims to scale up its user base to more than 10 million employees by the end of 2022.
"SalaryBox will help these workers open their first salary account, while simultaneously making it much easier for small businesses to pay their staff accurately and on time. We are now embarking on an exciting next phase of our growth and will utilise these funds to further strengthen our tech, marketing and operational teams, build new products and scale our user base over the next year," SalaryBox co-founder and CEO Nikhil Goel said.
The company had raised a pre-seed funding in May this year from GSF Accelerator and marquee individual investors like Alok Mittal (Indifi CEO); Amit Ranjan (SlideShare co-founder), Sumit Jain (CommonFloor co-founder), Gaurav Kapur (Oaktree Sports founder) and Surjendu Kuila (Zopper co-founder).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU