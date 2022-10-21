JUST IN
Saudi Arabia defends output cut, says OPEC+ doing right job for stable mkt

OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia on Friday defended the oil cartel and its partner's decision to cut crude oil production, saying they were doing the right job to secure and stabilise the market

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

OPEC+ alliance "is doing the right job", said Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman here.

The minister is on a day-long visit to prepare the ground for Saudi Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's trip to India next month.

OPEC+ earlier this month decided to cut crude oil production quotas by 2 million barrels per day, starting in November.

The decisions of OPEC+ are aimed at securing, stabilise and sustaining the markets, he said.

Since the OPEC+ decision on October 5, Dated Brent peaked at USD 98.775 per barrel on October 7 and was down to USD 91.35 on Friday.

The visiting minister held discussions with top Indian ministers including Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Power Minister RK Singh.

The Saudi Minister said bilateral issues were discussed at the meeting. He however did not elaborate.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 16:06 IST

