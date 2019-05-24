BJP, NC get 3 seats each in J-K, Mehbooba's PDP routed

The BJP and the National Conference have won three Lok Sabha seats each in Jammu and Kashmir, leaving Mehbooba Mufti's PDP stunned as it could not open its account.

National Conference (NC) and were among the prominent faces to make it to the 17th Lok Sabha from the state which sends six MPs to the

The biggest electoral upset in the state was witnessed in where former chief finished third.

The seat has been won by NC candidate and former high court whose nearest rival was of the

Masoodi polled 40,180 votes, Mir 33,504 and Mufti got 30,524 votes, according to the

In the Udhampur seat of Jammu region, BJP's won by 3.57 lakh votes defeating Congress' Vikramaditya Singh, the son of Jammu and Kashmir's last

It is the highest margin of victory for any successful candidate in J&K till now.Singh got 61.38 per cent votes, as per officials.

He had defeated former and in 2014.

BJP's Jugal Kishore defeated of the by 3,02,875 votes on the Jammu seat.

The party's J T Namgyal won the Ladakh seat defeating by over 10,000 votes.

For the NC, 83-year-old Abdullah got 1,06,750 votes and defeated of the PDP by 70,050 votes in the constituency, which has a total electorate of 12,94,560.

This will be Abdullah's fourth term in the Lok Sabha, having been a member in 1980, 2009 and 2017 previously.

The Congress drew a blank in the state even though the NC and the PDP had not fielded candidates for Jammu and Udhampur seats in order to consolidate anti-BJP vote.

In north Kashmir's Baramulla constituency, NC candidate won the seat by defeating Peoples Conference's by 30233 votes.

Lone polled 1,33,426 votes followed by Raja with 1,03,193 bagged 1,02,168 votes. PDP and Congress finished fourth and fifth.

In 2014, the BJP had won three seats -- two in the Jammu reagin and the Ladakh seat -- while the PDP had swept all three seats in the Valley.

However, Abdullah had won the Lok Sabha bypoll to the seat in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)