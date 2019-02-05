SBI UK chief awarded 'Freedom of the City of London'

India's largest state-owned lender has been honoured with the 'Freedom of the City of London' award in recognition of his contribution to promoting the bilateral relations.

Sanjiv Chadha, who oversaw of (SBI) UK's transition into a subsidiary in April last year, was nominated for the honour by Lord of and

The award, given by the City of Corporation, dates back to the 13th century and has since developed into an honour bestowed upon individuals who make an impact in the financial hub of London, referred to as the City or the

"The of is one of the oldest and most respected in the Mr Chadha has been instrumental in expanding the bank's presence across the UK, and in boosting wider bilateral ties in financial services," said Lord

"He's been an excellent voice leading the Indian community and overseeing significant investment into the City," he said.

Chadha, who took up his position at the helm of the 98-year-old office of the of in 2014, received the award at a special Freedom ceremony at London's Guildhall on Monday. He will be succeeded by when his term completes this year.

The 'Freedom of the City of London' is believed to have begun in 1237 and enabled recipients to carry out their trade.

The previous Indian recipient of the honour is Jawaharlal Nehru, the of India. Other recipients include J K Rowling and Dame

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)