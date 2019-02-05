Sensex, Nifty opens flat, financials gain

The Sensex and Nifty opened on a flat note on Tuesday, with key sectors like IT and FMCG, witnessed selling pressure.

However auto, and financial stocks gained.

Investors were cautious ahead of the third quarter earning outcomes to be announced by -- Apollo Tyres, BHEL, and the United Bank of India-- later in the day.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 36,573.04 from its previous close at 36,582.74 on Monday.

At 9.24 a.m., the Sensex traded at 36,605.42 higher by 22.68 points or 0.06 per cent.

The Nifty50 of (NSE) opened at 10,908.65 after closing at 10,912.25 on Monday.

The Nifty traded at 10,925.65 during the morning trade session, up 13.40 points and 0.12 per cent.

Investors will be keeping an eye on the three-day Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) bi-monthly monetary policy meeting.

--IANS

ravi/ksk

