SC agrees to hear Madhu Koda's plea challenging his disqualification by EC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a plea filed by former Jharkhand chief minister challenging his disqualification by the Election Commission in 2017 for not submitting poll expenses.

A bench headed by CJI designate Justice S A Bobde took note of the submission that Koda's petition needed an urgent hearing in view of the fact that the last date for filing nomination for the upcoming Assembly polls was concluding on November 18.

"List this petition for hearing before appropriate bench on Friday," the bench said.

Koda was disqualified by the poll panel in 2017 for not submitting poll expenses incurred by him in contesting assembly election in an appropriate format.

Koda, an Independent MLA, served as the chief minister from 2006 to 2008.