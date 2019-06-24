SC asks Centre, Bihar, UP govt for response on encephalitis deaths

The on Monday sought a response within seven days from the Centre and the government on the issue of the deaths of more than 100 children in Muzaffarpur due to the outbreak of acute (AES).

A bench of Justices and B R Gavai also asked the government to file a response on the deaths from the in the state.

The bench directed the government to file an affidavit on the adequacy of medical facilities, nutrition and sanitation and the hygiene conditions in the state.

During the hearing, one of the lawyers informed the court that similar deaths had occurred earlier in The court took note of it and directed the to file its response as well.

The matter has been posted for hearing after 10 days.

The petition was filed by an advocate, Manohar Pratap, who said he was deeply pained and saddened by the deaths of more than 126 children, mostly in the age group of one to 10 years, in the past weeks. The figures were rising day by day, the petition stated.

"The deaths of children are a direct result of negligence and inaction on the part of the respective state governments of Bihar, and Union of in handling the epidemical situation which arises every year due to outbreak of AES also called Japanese encephalitis," the plea said.

It claimed thousands of young children were losing their lives yearly from the but the governments (states and Centre) had done nothing to prevent its spread.

"This year i.e in 2019, the epicentre of the said is Muzaffarpur in where more than 126 children have lost their lives in past one week. shows that there is acute shortage of doctors, medical facilities, intensive care units and other medical equipments in the hospitals in nearby areas and children are dying in hospitals due to lack of required facilities," the petition said.

The petitioner also sought directions for all possible steps to stop the disease outbreak in the earlier epicentre, Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, and to create awareness about preventive steps and

He has asked for a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to members of the family of the deceased who have died due to negligence of the

The petitioner sought a direction to the Centre for constituting a board of medical experts and immediately sending it to Muzaffarpur.

He asked the apex court to direct the Centre and the for immediately arranging 500 stationary and 100 mobile intensive care units with required medical professionals to deal with the patients from the remote areas and the emergency situation which occurred due to outbreak.

Symptoms of AES include high fever, convulsions and extremely low blood sugar levels. Among the factors said to trigger the are

There were more than 44,000 cases and nearly 6,000 deaths from in between 2008 and 2014, said a 2017 study published in of Medical Research (IJMR).

Researchers said the patients often report acute onset of and altered consciousness, with a rapidly deteriorating clinical course, leading to death within hours.

Litchis grown in Muzaffarpur, the country's largest litchi cultivation region, are said to contain a toxin which can cause a drop in blood sugar levels if consumed by a malnourished child.

