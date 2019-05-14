SC direction for apology for Mamata meme sends out 'wrong message': Poonam Mahajan

said Tuesday the party's youth wing will challenge the order asking its activist to apologise for posting a meme of CM on social media, asserting the verdict has sent out a "wrong message".

The court earlier Tuesday granted bail to Sharma, against whom a complaint was filed in Bengal for sharing a photo in which Banerjee's face was photoshopped onto Priyanka Chopra's picture from a MET Gala event in

The apex court also asked Sharma to apologise in writing on her release from jail. It observed freedom of speech ends when it infringes upon the rights of others.

Mahajan said she was "delighted" with the SC order and "grateful" to the court for releasing Sharma on bail.

"But the direction of apology sends out a wrong message on the question of free speech," she said.

"In July, when the writ petition is coming up, we are going to contest it because this is a bigger issue," said Mahajan, the of Morcha.

police arrested Sharma on May 10 under section 500 (defamation) of the IPC and under other provisions of the Act on the complaint of local

leaders and users have protested Sharma's arrest.

"We have been battling the TMC in Bengal for two years and many of our activists have been arrested, beaten up and even killed by their goons. This has exposed how anarchy has spread in Bengal and how in Mamata didi's rule, freedom of expression has been strangled to death," Mahajan alleged.

She alleged was like "Hitler" and using her ego and power to suppress opposition.

"The workers in Bengal are not alone. We are with them, our party president, is with them," she said.

"The woman (Banerjee) who is always speaking of democratic rights and talking of how the Constitution is in danger, is not controlling her Hitleresque regime," the alleged.

