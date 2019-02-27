Newborn baby named Miraj to eternise Balakot bombing by Mirage 2000

Indian fighter jets 2000, which pounded a JeM terror facility at in province of was eternised by a village family here, which named a newborn baby after the lethal jet.

Miraj Singh Rathore was the name given to the baby, born minutes after the Indian fighter jets wrecked havoc on the terror camp.

The baby was born to a couple in Dabra village of district in The family has some of its members serving in the Indian armed forces.

"Nothing could be a celebration of the IAF's feat better than eternalizing it. As the feat was commanded by fighter jets and the child was born exactly when the jets were engaged in strike, we decided to name the child after the jets," said the newborn baby's father Mahaveer Singh, a by profession.

The name was suggested by the baby's uncle, who is serving the and is currently posted in Nainital. He suggested the name when he learnt about the baby's birth.

"The moment he suggested the name, we lapped up the proposal, considering it to be unique and a humble recognition to the valiant feat of the 2000 jets, said Singh.

The baby's mother had labour pains at the same night and was admitted to the hospital, where she delivered the baby at about 3.50 am, coinciding with the IAF's air strike at

The baby has one more uncle, who served the and the family is proud of its links with the Indian armed forces.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)